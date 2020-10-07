Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.98. 2,040,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.94. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total transaction of $1,181,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,483 shares of company stock valued at $38,561,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

