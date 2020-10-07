Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.9% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total value of $1,181,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,483 shares of company stock valued at $38,561,651 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.98. 2,001,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,542. The stock has a market cap of $229.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.94. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

