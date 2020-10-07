Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 60,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 26,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

AAVVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $252.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 134.64%. The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.