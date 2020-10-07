Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGEN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 80,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $768.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.98.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $29,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,471 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,722,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,593 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

