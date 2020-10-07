AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (NYSEARCA:CHEP) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (NYSEARCA:CHEP) were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.