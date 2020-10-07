AICHAIN (AIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32,648.00

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One AICHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, BigONE, FCoin and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AICHAIN has a market capitalization of $568,212.87 and approximately $32,648.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00259202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.01527445 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AICHAIN

AIT is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AICHAIN’s official website is www.aichain.me

Buying and Selling AICHAIN

AICHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, DEx.top, CoinBene, OTCBTC, BCEX, Coinsuper, BigONE, FCoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AICHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AICHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

