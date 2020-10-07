Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) vs. AeroVironment (OTCMKTS:AVAV) Head to Head Review

Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alabama Aircraft Industries and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment 9.26% 7.30% 6.48%

Alabama Aircraft Industries has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alabama Aircraft Industries and AeroVironment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment $367.30 million 4.28 $41.07 million $1.84 35.46

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Alabama Aircraft Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alabama Aircraft Industries and AeroVironment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alabama Aircraft Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 2 4 0 2.67

AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $86.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Alabama Aircraft Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alabama Aircraft Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Alabama Aircraft Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alabama Aircraft Industries

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification. The company's services also comprise scheduled and unscheduled maintenance; interior refurbishment and reconfiguration; lavatory, galley, airstair, and auxiliary fuel tank installations; aging aircraft inspection; structural and accident damage repair; manufacturing and parts fabrication; composite repair; service bulletin and AD compliance; component repair and overhaul; EPA approved stripping and painting; CPCP; non-destructive testing; avionics upgrades and installation; and FAA repair station RJ1R454K. Its principal services performed under military contracts are programmed depot maintenance, aircraft modifications, aircraft stripping and painting, rewiring, parts fabrication, engineering support services, system integration of component upgrades, and modification of fixed wing aircrafts. In addition, the company offers airframe corrosion prevention and control, rewiring, and component overhauls, as well as structural, avionics, and other systems modification services. It provides its services directly as a prime contractor or indirectly as a sub- contractor. The company was formerly known as Pemco Aviation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc. in September 2007. Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On Nov 3, 2011, the voluntary petition of Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Ch 11 was converted to Ch 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb 15, 2011.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S. Government. It also offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support. In addition, the company develops high altitude pseudo-satellite systems for a commercial customer based in Japan. AeroVironment, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

