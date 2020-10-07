Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALKS. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,128. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 89.0% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 7,193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,723,000 after buying an additional 3,388,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $35,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 227.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,354 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 414.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 1,579,622 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.