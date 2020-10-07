Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at $324,339,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.