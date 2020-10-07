ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.
Shares of CBH stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.
ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile
