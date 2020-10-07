Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $86.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 186,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

