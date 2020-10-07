Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

