Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,460.29. 1,744,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,537.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,415.66. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of $993.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,696.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

