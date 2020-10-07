Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,462.03. The stock had a trading volume of 64,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,537.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,415.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,696.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

