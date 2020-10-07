Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $31.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,451.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $986.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,531.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,410.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

