Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

GOOGL stock traded down $31.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,451.02. 1,300,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,228. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,531.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,410.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,008.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.