AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Shares Up 3.5%

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) shares shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.