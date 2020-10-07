Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALTR. Guggenheim raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,458. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $127,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,909 shares of company stock worth $14,350,505. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,724 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,557 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the software’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,855 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

