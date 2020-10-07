Amati AIM VCT PLC (AMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on November 27th

Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) announced a dividend on Monday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:AMAT opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Wednesday. Amati AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 158.99 ($2.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.03.
About Amati AIM VCT
