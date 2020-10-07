Amati AIM VCT PLC (AMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on November 27th

Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) announced a dividend on Monday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AMAT opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Wednesday. Amati AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 158.99 ($2.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.03.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

