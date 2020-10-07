Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 9.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,430.43.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $99.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,099.96. 5,066,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,025. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,552.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,209.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,731.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

