Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN traded down $99.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,099.96. 5,066,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,552.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,724.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,430.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

