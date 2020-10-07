Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Amazon.com by 134.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 32.8% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,432.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $96.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,196.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.74 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,209.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,731.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

