Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock traded down $99.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,099.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,602.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,208.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2,724.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,430.43.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
