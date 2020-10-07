Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $99.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,099.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,602.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,208.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2,724.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,430.43.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

