Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $92.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,192.81. 292,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,953. The company has a market cap of $1,552.74 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,209.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,731.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,432.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.