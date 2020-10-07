Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN traded down $99.24 on Tuesday, hitting $3,099.96. 5,066,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,552.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,724.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,430.43.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

