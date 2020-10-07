Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMBC stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $625.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.07. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.