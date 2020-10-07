American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 172,808 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 179,077 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,261 shares of the airline’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. 2,351,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,555,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.76. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.25 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.