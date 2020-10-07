American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Cut by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,236 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after acquiring an additional 569,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 96,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,925. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

