American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 315 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 25,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $177.25. 478,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,336,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

