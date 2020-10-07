American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 71 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.61. 13,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.