American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 2,675 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,440,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,560,000 after acquiring an additional 219,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. 195,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

