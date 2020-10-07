American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $271,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 857,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

