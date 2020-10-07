American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 665,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 122.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 162,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,719. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

