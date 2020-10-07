American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $7.05 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.97. 52,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

