American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 1,782 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

