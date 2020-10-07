American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 61,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,258 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80.

