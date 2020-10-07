American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,135. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

