American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 310 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

WM stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.92. 25,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,506. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

