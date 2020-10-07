American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $93.79 on Wednesday, hitting $3,193.75. 292,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,953. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,209.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,731.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,432.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

