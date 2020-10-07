American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 872 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.9% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.3% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $9,274,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,046. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.