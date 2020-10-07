American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Takes $207,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 480.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.73. 2,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $178.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.30.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

