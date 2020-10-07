American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Takes Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $2,340,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 78.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 290,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,953. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.