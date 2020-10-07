American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. 783,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,072,436. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

