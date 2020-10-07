American National Bank Has $4.10 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 79,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 195,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $98.02. 19,206,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,706,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.06. The company has a market cap of $301.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

