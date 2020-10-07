American National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.09. 2,451,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,965. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.92 and a 200-day moving average of $192.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

