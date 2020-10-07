American National Bank Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

American National Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 7,183,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

