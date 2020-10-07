American National Bank Purchases 1,802 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American National Bank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,278. The company has a market capitalization of $347.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

