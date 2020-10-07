American National Bank Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,283,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,683. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

