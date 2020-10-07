American National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Intel by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 93,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 298,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,433,000 after buying an additional 81,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.37. 25,586,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973,879. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

