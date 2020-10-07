American National Bank Sells 384 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $$38.57 on Tuesday. 28,392,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,936,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.